WFISD school board to decide Monday on November bond election

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls ISD trustees will decide on Monday whether to call for a bond election to build two high schools.

During the next school board meeting, Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said WFISD’s financial adviser Murphy Davis Sr. and the WFISD bond attorney will present bond details.

The $290 million bond issue will build two equal high schools. For more than a year, the board of trustees has been developing a long-range facilities plan to modernize schools.

On Tuesday, the WFISD school board held a special session. In that meeting, Kuhrt said the bond will be split into two propositions if an election is called. Prop A would be for land purchase and building. Prop B for recreational facilities. However, Kuhrt said this predicament could be a disaster for the district if only one of the propositions passes.

“Football fields, baseball fields, tennis courts and track, any of those practice fields have to be a separate proposition and you have to divide that cost out between the two propositions,” Kuhrt said. “So we’re trying to figure that out and the scary part about that is that our voters could approve a bond to build those practice fields and we could have no school next to them if they don’t approve the schools.”

Kuhrt also outlined the projected tax rate increase that will go along with this bond package based on preliminary numbers from Davis.

“On the 290 million bond, which is one who we’ve been going off of, for 30 years it’s approximately with our tax base, a tax rate increase of 32 cents,” Kuhrt said. “So with our tax rate being $1.14 plus 32 cents makes it $1.46 so that is below our $1.50 cap.”

However, by having an election in November, Kuhrt said the tax rate increase would take effect until 2021.

At Monday’s meeting, the school board will also discuss land purchases for future high schools. If all things go as expected, construction would begin in 2021.

In February, the school was negotiating with Bundy, Young, Sims & Potter Inc. to develop an architecture plan. Then in May, the board voted to authorize Superintendent Michael Kuhrt to execute an option contract of 180 acres of land at Windthorst Road and Henry S. Grace Freeway, which is about three minutes away from the Career Education Center.

The WFISD was approached by Legacy Park landowners about this land in 2019. Legacy Park pitched the land as a potential public education complex.