WFISD school board to decide on bond election for November



WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Wichita Falls ISD trustees are currently meeting to decide if they will call for a bond election in November.

If the nearly $300 million dollar bond election is approved Wichita Falls voters would have two propositions.

Proposition A would be to purchase land and to build the new high schools, while Proposition B would build new recreational facilities like football fields or tennis courts.

The school board will also discuss potential locations for future high schools in tonight’s meeting.

In May, the board voted to authorize superintendent Kurt to execute an option contract of 180 acres of land at Windthorst Road and Henry S. Grace freeway.

WFISD was also approached by Legacy Park landowners about the same land in 2019 with the landowners pitching the land as a potential public education complex.

Superintendent Kurht has said that his fear is if Wichita Falls voters vote for one proposition and not the other.

But first, the bond must be on the November ballot.

The proposed bond would increase property tax at a 32- cent property rate that would increase for WFISD taxpayers over time.



Kuhrt said the tax rate increase would go into effect next year