WFISD School Board to narrow down mascots, school colors at board meeting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls ISD school board will meet Monday, September 20, and we could soon know the finalists for the mascots and the colors for the new high schools.

School board members are expected to narrow the choices down to a final two, then WFISD students 9th grade and below will complete a final vote.

For Wichita Falls Memorial High School, the mascot and color combinations are:

The Aviators — green and black

The Falcons — navy and silver

The Mavericks — royal blue and black

The Titans — royal blue and silver OR sand and power red

The Mavericks and Titans are currently the top two choices.

For Wichita Falls Legacy High School, there are five options: