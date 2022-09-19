WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In just a couple short years, Wichita Falls Independent School District high school students will learn at two brand new buildings: Legacy and Memorial High.

“I’m feeling really good about the progress. If you go by there at any point of time you just see it just keeps on growing and there’s more being added to them, steel concrete, we’re moving pretty fast,” WFISD Associate Superintendent Dr. Peter Griffiths said.

WFISD School Board Trustees learned Monday that concrete has been poured at Legacy and steel beams are going up. While over at Memorial, progress is just a tad bit further, with parking lot construction about to begin there.

Griffiths says these are all good signs.

“Every other week, we have meetings with the architects and the contractors to make sure that we’re on schedule, what are issues that may be coming up that we need to overcome so that we can keep everything on schedule. So right now, we’re looking at April of 2024 for Memorial and May of 2024 for Legacy and when you see those dates written down, it just feels like it may be two years away but it feels like it’ll be here tomorrow,” Griffiths said.

The board also voted in favor of adjusting the transfer policy within the district in an attempt to better streamline students to the schools they’ll attend in the future.

“In October you’ll see a lot more action going on a lot more information coming out with the transfer policy being approved today, that’s pretty much the trifecta. There are three different policy changes that deal with the high schools so we’ll be pushing information out about that.”

All in all, the district is confident these schools will be very positive for the students

“It feels good, but until we open up and we have kids in there and everything is going, that’s when you’ll feel relief. Because right now, you’re still rushing still making sure things are getting taken care of,” Griffiths said.

The new schools are expected to be open by the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year.