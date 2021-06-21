WFISD school board votes 4 to 3 extending Superintendent Khurt’s contract by one-year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls ISD school board members will hold their first meeting since narrowly voting to approve a one-year extension for Superintendent Mike Kuhrt’s contract last Tuesday.

By a vote of four to three, board trustees extended Kuhrt’s contract to the 2024-2025 school year marking the first time during Kurht’s six years as superintendent where he has faced a close contract vote.

Board of Trustee Katherine McGregor expressed concern over approving the extension during Tuesday’s vote call.

“All those in favor…

Should we, excuse me, should we not disclose what the amended contract is going to be?

The amended contract is the same contract as it was.

Well, you’re changing the language of the contract.

Only on the retention bonus,” voices of Mike Rucker and Katherine McGregor.

We will have the latest from Monday night’s board meeting and public hearing over the budget and tax hike proposals tonight at 10 p.m.