WFISD School Board votes on plans to move forward with potential property improvements

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The school board for the Wichita Falls ISD is moving forward with plans to build two new high schools as part of a potential bond.



At Monday’s school board meeting, the board voted to authorize Superintendent Michael Kuhrt to execute an option contract on 180 acres of land at Windthorst Road and Henry S Grace Freeway, which is about three minutes away from the Career Education Center.



The WFISD was approached by Legacy Park landowners about this land in 2019.



Wichita Falls native and Legacy Park landowner Doug Burns said he researched other cities and school facilities to create the best model. Last year, he proposed a plan that includes reducing water usage and solar opportunities such as solar panels.



The school board is still in the process of hammering out final elements of a nearly $300 million dollar bond package for the November 3 election. The bond will include the creation of two new high schools.

The board has until August 17 to call for an election, but officials aren’t sure what impact COVID-19 may have on the bond package.