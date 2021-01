WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The online nomination form for individuals wishing to serve on the School Naming Committee for the two new high schools will go live on February 1.

The committee will be made up of 40 individuals consisting of students 8th grade and below, parents, staff, and community members.

There will be equal representation from all three high school attendance zones.

The nomination forms will be accepted through February 12.