WFISD school naming committee holds first meeting, school board could vote on new name in July

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — Thursday night the WFISD School Naming Committee met for the first time to begin the process of finding names for the two new schools slated to open in fall 2024.

The committee is comprised of 40 individuals – 10 students, 10 staff members, 10 parents, and 10 community members. The function of the naming committee for school buildings is to review nomination forms, forward all nominees to the board, and recommend no more than five names. The board reserves the right to consider all nominations.

According to the criteria for the naming of facilities, the new high schools can be named after a person who has served the school district or community, after any local, state, or national heroic figure, after any local geographic area, including a subdivision or after a District property donor.

Discussion of school names will begin in May 2021. According to the timeline provided by the WFISD, the school board will receive a report with the top five names on June 21. The school board is slated to vote on a name in July.

On November 3, Wichita Falls voters approved a bond proposition to build two new high schools in Wichita Falls. The two high schools will replace the three schools that are currently in use. Wichita Falls High School will be retired, and Rider High School and Hirschi High School will transition to middle schools.

The new high schools are scheduled to open in Fall 2024. One school will be located at Windthorst Road and Henry S. Grace Freeway. The other will be on the west side of town at 6422 Seymour Highway.

The school district will be taking naming nominations through April 30. Click here to fill out the nomination form.

See the WFISD 2020 school naming committee below.