WFISD School Naming Committee Nomination Forms are open

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The School Naming Committee Nomination Forms are now available to be submitted and will remain open until February 12.

To submit an entry form you can click here.

The function of the naming committee for school buildings is to review nomination forms, forward all nominees to the Board, and recommend no more than five names to the Board.

The Board reserves the right to consider all nominations. Discussion of school names will begin in May 2021.

The committee will be comprised of 40 individuals, 10 students, 10 staff members, 10 parents, and 10 community members.

The district will make every effort to have equal representation from all three of the current high schools.

Please note: at this time, the committee will only be reviewing nominations for school names.

Discussion regarding school colors and mascots will take place after the school names have been determined.