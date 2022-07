WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As hard as it may be to believe, the 2022-2023 school year is fast approaching, with students attending Wichita Falls ISD schools heading back to school on August 17, 2022.

Please find the WFISD District Calendar for the 2022-2023 academic year below:

WFISD officials also released school supply lists for all district schools, which can be found below. Simply click on your student’s school to find their supply list.

WFISD Elementary Schools

WFISD Middle Schools

WFISD High Schools