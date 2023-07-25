WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As hard as it may be to believe, the 2023-2024 school year is fast approaching, with students attending schools in the Wichita Falls Independent School District heading back to the classroom on August 16, 2023.

Ahead of the first day of the new school year, WFISD officials have released school supply lists for all students in the district.

Elementary School Supply Lists

WFISD officials released school supply lists for all elementary students in the district. The supply lists are separated by grade levels, with one list for kindergarten students, one list for first and second graders, and another list for third thru fifth graders.

The supply lists are separated by grade levels for WFISD elementary students entering the 2023-24 school year.

The supply lists apply to all students at all WFISD elementary schools, including:

Secondary School Supply List

WFISD officials also released a supply list for all secondary students in the WFISD.

The supply list applies to all students at all WFISD middle schools and high schools, including:

The 2023-24 school year begins at all WFISD schools on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. All important dates and holidays for the upcoming school year can be found on the 2023-24 WFISD calendar.

For more information, visit the Back-To-School section of the WFISD website.