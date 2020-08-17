WFISD schools receive prayer before reopening amid pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The first day of schools for Wichita Falls ISD is August 20 and First United Methodist Church is praying for schools to encourage them on their journey back; a tradition they’ve had for several years.

First United Methodist has been praying for schools for four years now. With students and teachers returning to school during a pandemic, officials say they put their faith into a higher power.

Going back to school can be an exciting time for teachers and students. But attempting to gain knowledge during a pandemic can alter the learning process. This is why FUMC continues its tradition of praying for Wichita Falls ISD schools.

“We pray at every single campus. We make sure we have at least one person at every campus,” FUMC adult education pastor Georgia Harrison said. “But the prayer’s really different and we’re way more concerned about what’s gonna happen in the school year than we were before.”

As WFISD teachers get ready to educate their students safely, these prayers help ease their worries.

“The community is always praying for us,” Booker T. Washington Elementary principal Angela Rooney. “I know the parishioners at First United Methodist they’re always praying for us and they always are wishing us well. They want us to have a successful year with our students.”

“The schools are doing what they can to keep the buildings clean and to keep folks being safe. But there’s only so much we can do and the virus is still spreading and so we’re putting that in god’s hands,” Harrison said.

Putting the virus in God’s hand is the message behind the prayer as schools begin their education quest during a pandemic.

At last check, WFISD officials say about 60% to 70% of students are returning to face to face learning next week.