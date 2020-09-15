WFISD sees decline in 2020 enrollment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District has seen a decline of 611 students in 2020 compared to total enrollment at this time in 2019.

According to WFISD’s website, the district has 13,511 students currently enrolled.

WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt gave an enrollment update to WFISD board members Tuesday afternoon.

Kuhrt said enrollment is down by 460 students in elementary schools and 139 students in junior high schools, while high schools saw enrollment increase by 16 students.

The decline is seen even more in the WFISD Early Childhood Program where the total enrollment is down 130 students in two early childhood centers.

Few schools did see an increase, the most dramatic of which is at Fowler Elementary where enrollment is up 50 students with a large increase in first-grade enrollment.

The enrollment number includes both in-person and remote learning, and Kuhrt said they should be at around 62% in-person attendance at the secondary schools soon.

Kuhrt said it’s unclear why enrollment is down so much and where those students went, whether they’re transfers, at-home schooling, or for other reasons.

Kuhrt said not all students that left WFISD schools are accounted for.

So far, WFISD has not lost any state funding based on average daily attendance. Kuhrt said the State of Texas is not penalizing districts for attendance declines during at least the first 12 weeks.