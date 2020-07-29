WFISD sets deadline for families to choose in-person or remote learning

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — By August 6, parents within the Wichita Falls Independent School District have to decide whether they want their child to do in-person education or remote learning.

Those forms will be sent out to parents on Monday, school district leaders said.

WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt presented the plan to the school board Wednesday during a special session. The final, complete “Roadmap Back to School plan” will be released Thursday.

If parents choose the face-to-face option, students and teachers will attend class-in person, five days a week with additional safety measures in alignment with state and federal guidelines and recommendations. Each campus has the ability to make adjustments.

Masks will be mandatory in counties with more than 20 reported COVID-19 cases, according to the Texas Education Agency.

Kuhrt said due to class size, the district cannot guarantee six feet of distance. Therefore, everyone will be required to wear a mask.

“The only way we would be able to do more than six feet is if half of the students don’t show up and chose the home option,” Kuhrt said.

Teachers will have face-to-face instruction using Google Classroom, a platform for teachers and students to interact through posting assignments, engaging in academic dialogue, and providing feedback to one another. When school begins, students will have the opportunity to learn the basics of the program. There will also be online video instructions available for parents and guardians.

If parents select the remote option, the educational content covered will mirror the instructions given during the in-person class. However, the content will be delivered through online methods. Parents are being asked to make sure students are available during their scheduled times and have access to reliable internet connection and a computer that is video capable.

Grading will be the same in both the face-to-face and remote instructions. Two weeks prior to the grading period, students will need to decide whether they want to stick with in-person or online learning.

“Once you make that decision, if you are an elementary student, you will be in that setting for at least nine weeks. Then at nine weeks, you can choose to change to the other one if you didn’t work successfully or didn’t like the one you started with.”

Secondary students will have six weeks of that instruction and two weeks prior to that grading period, a student can switch if needed.

All WFISD schools will open Thursday, August 20.

The WFISD Foundation is selling masks, water bottles, hand sanitizer and some other school supplies. Online store closes at midnight on Monday, August 10.