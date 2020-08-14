WFISD staff attempts to ease concerns as school year approaches

The start of a school year usually comes with excitement from both teachers and students but this year it brings anxiety as parents wrestle with the decision whether to have their child do in-person or remote learning.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The start of a school year usually comes with excitement from both teachers and students, but this year it brings anxiety as parents wrestle with the decision whether to have their child do in-person or remote learning.

To help ease some minds Wichita Falls Independent School District staff at one elementary school walked the KFDX team through a day in the life of a student amid COVID-19.

“On the first day, parents will pull into the lanes and we have staff assigned in every possible location,” Southern Hills Elementary School Assistant Principal Ashley Lamb said.

Because back-to-school will be looking a whole lot different than anyone is used to thanks to COVID-19, Lamb is walking us through how they are hoping to run this school year.

“We’ve notified parents that they will be asked to stay inside the cars and most of them have been very positive about that,” Lamb said.

Before heading to their home room,

“They’ll be checked for hand sanitizer [and] at the second door we’re checking for masks,” Lamb said.

For those who forget theirs, disposable masks will be on hand.

“We have staff members working throughout the hallway to ensure masks stay on, to ensure students are sanitized upon entry to the classroom as well,” Lamb said.

Once they enter the classroom, there are also different procedures to help keep students and faculty safe.

“We have them facing the exact same direction,” Lamb said. “We’re also asking that they do two observed handwashings a day, so morning and an afternoon, and we’re blessed here to have sinks in the classroom. Most of our campuses don’t have these but they will be utilizing the same procedures at the public restrooms.”

Students will be escorted by a staff member to the cafeteria for lunch and monitored in lines.

“They sit them at their assigned lunch tables which will always stay the same and supervise their interactions and we are only seating three students per row,” Lamb said.

Since each campus is different and varies in size, each school’s plan is a little bit different but with a similar concept.

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said maybe the biggest challenge they face now is class sizes at the various levels.

“It’s just harder to do with secondary because they all have different schedules, there isn’t really a cohort group that stays together,” Kuhrt said.

With about 60% to 70% of secondary students returning to school, Kuhrt said he hopes they will be very mindful of these precautions to help minimize risks.

Kuhrt said the district is still in need of teachers, they have about 20 vacancies and they are hiring additional teachers’ aides.

