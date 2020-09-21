WFISD staff member tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District, one WFISD staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Wichita Falls High School principal Christy Nash said the Wichita County Health District had completed its contact tracing and contacted all individuals that were deemed “high risk” and the remainder of the campus is considered to be low risk and low exposure.

The WFISD website tracker will be updated at least weekly according to school officials.

Read more of the statement released from Nash below.

Per our established protocol, all areas of the building that the staff member was in have been cleaned and disinfected. However, please continue to watch your students for any COVID related symptoms and keep them at home if they are sick. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and will provide you with updates if any further actions need to be taken. As always, the safety and well-being of our students, staff and families is our top priority.







If you have questions, contact Christy Nash at cnash@wfisd.net or call the school at 940-235-1084.