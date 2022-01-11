WFISD staff shortage at highest level since COVID-19 pandemic began

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District is currently feeling the impact of the recent surge of new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County.

As of Tuesday, January 11, more cases have already been reported in the county than the total of last week.

According to the COVID-19 Dashboard on the WFISD website, there are currently 84 active cases among students and 42 active cases among staff members.

The site is updated once a week, however these numbers do not match the numbers reported on Monday, January 10.

WFISD Superintendent Mike Kuhrt said this is due to the district not accounting for students and faculty who tested positive for COVID-19 during winter break and came back to school on the first day.

Kuhrt said the total student absentee rate is currently at 12%, and the drop in daily attendance is causing the district to lose funds.

The corrected number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below:

SCHOOL NAME STUDENT CASES STAFF CASES Hirschi High School 1 2 Rider High School 17 3 Wichita Falls High School 30 4 Barwise Middle School 19 5 Kirby Middle School 0 2 McNiel Middle School 16 9 Booker T. Washington Elementary 0 4 Brook Village Elementary 0 0 Burgess Elementary 1 7 Crockett Elementary 5 3 Cunningham Elementary 0 1 Fain Elementary 0 1 Fowler Elementary 2 3 Franklin Elementary 0 4 Haynes Elementary 0 0 Jefferson Elementary 7 2 Lamar Elementary 0 5 Milam Elementary 0 5 Scotland Park Elementary 4 1 Sheppard Elementary 8 1 Southern Hills Elementary 0 3 West Foundation Elementary 7 3 Zundy Elementary 0 2 Farris Early Childhood 3 1 Northwest Head Start 0 0 Career Education Center N/A 0 Denver N/A 0 Other N/A 0 TOTAL 84 42

Staff members are also staying home, causing a staffing shortage across the district. Kuhrt said with 42 staff members out, the shortage is at its highest level since the pandemic began in 2020.

Multiple other school districts in Texoma are suffering from a staff shortage, including Burkburnett ISD, also located in Wichita County.

After a decrease in overall cases in Wichita County in December 2021, WFISD officials announced campuses would return to “pre-COVID” protocol for visitors, allowing parents to be on campus with their student.

However, due to the increased number in cases in 2022, officials announced January 4 in a Facebook post they will instead continue limiting visitor access on campuses and reevaluate after Martin Luther King, Jr day.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates regarding COVID-19 in Texoma.

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose 64,468 Fully Vaccinated 57,109 Booster Shot 19,404

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: