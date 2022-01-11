WFISD staff shortage at highest level since COVID-19 pandemic began

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District is currently feeling the impact of the recent surge of new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County.

As of Tuesday, January 11, more cases have already been reported in the county than the total of last week.

According to the COVID-19 Dashboard on the WFISD website, there are currently 84 active cases among students and 42 active cases among staff members.

The site is updated once a week, however these numbers do not match the numbers reported on Monday, January 10.

WFISD Superintendent Mike Kuhrt said this is due to the district not accounting for students and faculty who tested positive for COVID-19 during winter break and came back to school on the first day.

Kuhrt said the total student absentee rate is currently at 12%, and the drop in daily attendance is causing the district to lose funds.

The corrected number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below:

SCHOOL NAMESTUDENT CASESSTAFF CASES
Hirschi High School12
Rider High School173
Wichita Falls High School304
Barwise Middle School195
Kirby Middle School02
McNiel Middle School169
Booker T. Washington Elementary04
Brook Village Elementary00
Burgess Elementary17
Crockett Elementary53
Cunningham Elementary01
Fain Elementary01
Fowler Elementary23
Franklin Elementary04
Haynes Elementary00
Jefferson Elementary72
Lamar Elementary05
Milam Elementary05
Scotland Park Elementary41
Sheppard Elementary81
Southern Hills Elementary03
West Foundation Elementary73
Zundy Elementary02
Farris Early Childhood31
Northwest Head Start00
Career Education CenterN/A0
DenverN/A0
OtherN/A0
TOTAL8442

Staff members are also staying home, causing a staffing shortage across the district. Kuhrt said with 42 staff members out, the shortage is at its highest level since the pandemic began in 2020.

Multiple other school districts in Texoma are suffering from a staff shortage, including Burkburnett ISD, also located in Wichita County.

After a decrease in overall cases in Wichita County in December 2021, WFISD officials announced campuses would return to “pre-COVID” protocol for visitors, allowing parents to be on campus with their student.

However, due to the increased number in cases in 2022, officials announced January 4 in a Facebook post they will instead continue limiting visitor access on campuses and reevaluate after Martin Luther King, Jr day.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates regarding COVID-19 in Texoma.

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose

64,468

Fully Vaccinated

57,109

Booster Shot

19,404

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Email-Questions-1.jpg

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News