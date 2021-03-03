WFISD still requiring face masks per TEA guidance

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement that he will be rescinding mask mandates, effective March 10, Wichita Falls ISD officials said masks are still required to be worn in WFISD buildings and at all district events.

Officials made this announcement in a Facebook post, saying “Until guidance is received from the Texas Education Agency regarding the impact on schools, face masks are still required to be worn in WFISD buildings and at all district events.”

