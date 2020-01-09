WFISD students create PSA to combat increased vaping

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Health officials investigating a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related illnesses have, for the first time, listed the vape brands that are most commonly linked to hospitalizations. Most of the nearly 2,300 people who has suffered lung damage were vaping liquids that contain THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana. In a report released Friday, Dec. 6 the government listed the THC-containing products that patients most often said they’d been using, noting that some patients vaped more than one. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — North Texas is responsible for about 58 percent of all cases relating to vaping illnesses in the state of Texas. With more information coming out by the day, the Wichita Falls Independent School District is teaming up with the Health District and a local class to help combat teen vaping.

The Career Education Center is taking advantage of an ad campaign they get to work on to show the dangers of vaping.

Vaping has soared in popularity over the past few years, but Wichita Falls officials are taking steps to fight against those numbers. The school and health districts have joined forces with the career education center to have a class create four ads warning people about vaping.

“I think it gives us the chance to make something that will actually have an impact on our peers and our community, you know spread awareness on something that is a bit of an epidemic. I know a lot of people, or are people that vape and use products like that, that’s really unhealthy,” CEC student Reylando Franco Juarez said.

Although in the early stages of the ad making, Lou Kreidler at the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District said she hopes they can overpower the current ads put out by vape companies.

“You can compare those to the early years when cigarettes were around and those products. The flavors, the bubble gum, the cherry, the watermelon, any of those you find they make are sweet, it smells good and so that’s going to be appealing,” Kreidler.

The numbers show how well those ads by the vape companies might be working.

“I believe it’s one in four high school students have vaped, and that’s kind of scary, I am a parent of a high school kid and a parent junior high kid, so that’s kind of scary to think that maybe my kids aren’t doing it but their friends are,” AV Production teacher Chad Johnson said. “Knowing the bad effects and the long term effects is an important topic that I think a lot of kids maybe don’t realize.”

The students at the CEC will have a few months to get their pitches together. But are hoping to make a big impact against vaping.

“We want to make something that when you see it, it will strike with you, you can relate to it and it will actually make you critically think about what you are doing,” said Juarez.

Come May 2020, the students will have their chance to show off what they come up with.