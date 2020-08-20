WFISD students head back to school

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Thursday morning some Wichita Falls students laced up their shoes, put on their backpacks and headed out the door for the first day of school.

It was a different feeling Thursday morning at the schools within the Wichita Falls ISD. Gone are the days of the big party with no masks and no social distancing. But the first-day excitement was still there.

“One thing, you can’t see the big huge grin on my face because I’m excited about this but we’re also anxious about this,” WFISD Associate Superintendent Peter Griffiths said. “We are excited because we finally get the opportunity to bring all of the kids back. These kids have been out of school since March, right? So, we want to see how it goes, we have a lot of safety protocols in place.”

The district came up with a “Safe Return Task Force” made up of parents, students, staff, health personnel, as well as law enforcement and other community members to map out what a return to school would look like. Overall district officials are happy with the plan they’ve come up with.

“I think we’ve done everything we can to ensure that students are safe and our staff and teachers,” WFISD School Board President Elizabeth Yeager said. “We’ve got protocols in place, everybody is supposed to be in masks. If everybody will follow those rules and guidelines, I think we’ll be good.”

On the first day of school, you could already tell these new procedures will take some getting used to but they will be strictly enforced.

“Our dress code says anybody first grade and above is required to wear a mask,” WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said. “If you don’t have a mask on, you are not allowed to come to school.”

But all of this hard work will be for nothing if parents, students and staff do not work together.

“it’s going to start with parents,” Kuhrt said. “If your child is symptomatic if your child is sick at all please keep them at home. We do not want kids to come to school that are sick. We have other options for them and can come up with something else. That’s going to be the part for parents and for us if we do have somebody come to school who has symptoms, it’s isolating them as soon as possible.”

If parents and staff will do that, the hope is the district will have a successful and healthy school year.

For a full list of the precautions the district is taking to ensure a safe school year