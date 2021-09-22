WFISD students learn about the science and art behind glass blowing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As temperatures drop across Texoma, many WFISD students were feeling the heat in Dallas earlier this week during a glass blowing workshop.

After the Arts Council of Wichita Falls partnered with a Dallas non-profit, Art Reaching Out, officials from both organizations decided to hold a workshop for students that aims to not only help students foster a passion for creativity but also going to beautify the Wichita Falls Regional Airport.

High school can be an exciting time for young students, whether it’s finding new friends to hang out with or discovering a new passion for something they have never been exposed to, like glass blowing.

“We are in the age of glass,” Artistic Director for Art Reaching Out Carlyn Ray said. “Being present with glass is being present with science and technology and engineering all around us, so having this ability to share glass with kids and students — to me, I think it changes their world.”

Earlier this week, students from WFISD and surrounding areas loaded up and took a trip down to Dallas for a glass blowing workshop for an opportunity to experience the importance of the arts in science and engineering, Something Ray said can play a crucial role in the development of these young students.

“Not that glass needs to be their path, but to say ‘Wow, she saw glass at the age of eight’, what interests me, where am I going to excel, my talents, where can I use them and blossom,” Ray said.

Students were given the chance to make glass ornaments to take home while also creating their own individual pieces for an art installation at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport later this year.

“I think it’s interesting because I’m trying new things and I’m having fun using different types of glass,” Hirschi High School student Nyasia Brown said.

“It was interesting; I really didn’t think about blowing glass as something where you could do all of this stuff and it still be fun,” WFHS student, Alexa Alcantar said.

“I definitely didn’t expect this; I expected to watch y’all do it, but interacting with it is a whole lot better. I’ve never had anything like this before,” Rider High School student, Jalynn Bristow said.

Arts Council of Wichita Falls Program Coordinator Kristine Thueson said this was all made possible due to a grant received from the McCoy Foundation and said if they can find additional funding, they will continue this workshop in years to come.

This is the first of two groups attending the workshop, the second group will head out on Thursday morning, September 23.