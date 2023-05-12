WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls ISD students won the 2023 Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas student video competition with a rap about scamming.

AV students from the Career Education Center won the competition with a video called “Scam Website Diss Track.”

The students who worked on the video are Eli Coker, Alex Elder and Joel Munoz.

The BBB student video contest offers students teams the chance to compete for prizes for themselves and their school. Each student won a $50 gift card and smart phone blogging kit that includes a tripod, light and microphone.

Burkburnett High School’s submission was named second runner-up. Their video was called “The Secret Admirer.”

The video contest kicked off on Friday, February 10, and the winners were announced via the BBB’s YouTube and Facebook accounts during the first week of May.

The contest theme for 2023 asked students to create a 60-seconds or less video about spotting common scams.

Texoma Community Credit Union was the main sponsor of the event.

Other teams recognized during the contest were two teams from Richardson High School, and the first runner-up was from Coppell.

All video entries are available to watch on the Better Business Bureau’s YouTube page, and the full announcement can be watched here.