WFISD Summer Meals Program to start in June

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls ISD will be providing free meals throughout the summer for children.

The WFISD Summer Meals program will begin on Tuesday, June 1.

Breakfast lunch meals are available at no cost for students under 18. Children do not have to present or enrolled to receive meals.

Breakfast will be served Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be served Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Here is a list of meal service locations:

Burgess Elementary, 3106 Maurine St.

Jefferson Elementary, 4628 Mistletoe Dr.

Lamar Elementary, 2206 Lucas Ave.

Scotland Park Elementary, 1415 N Fifth St.

Southern Hills Elementary, 3920 Armory Rd.

Booker T. Washington Elementary, 1300 Harding St.

Zundelowitz Elementary, 1706 Polk St.

The WFISD Food Truck serves lunch only at Haynes Elementary, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and City View Elementary, 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Look for the blue ‘meal pick-up’ sign and just pull up.

For questions, call the Child Nutrition Office at 940-235-1065.