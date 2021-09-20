WFISD Superintendent issues statement about TikTok challenge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls ISD released a statement following a TikTok challenge that shows vandalism and theft to schools across the nation.

The popular challenge, called a ‘devious lick,’ seen on TikTok shows students vandalizing school bathrooms and taking items such as hand dryers, soap dispensers and breaking toilets.

In a release, WFISD Superintendent Mike Kuhrt said the trend has made its way to ‘middle schools and high schools and as a result, some schools have made the decision to open bathrooms during passing periods only.’

The district released the following statement on Facebook:

