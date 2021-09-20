WFISD Superintendent issues statement about TikTok challenge

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls ISD released a statement following a TikTok challenge that shows vandalism and theft to schools across the nation.

The popular challenge, called a ‘devious lick,’ seen on TikTok shows students vandalizing school bathrooms and taking items such as hand dryers, soap dispensers and breaking toilets.

In a release, WFISD Superintendent Mike Kuhrt said the trend has made its way to ‘middle schools and high schools and as a result, some schools have made the decision to open bathrooms during passing periods only.’

The district released the following statement on Facebook:

The WFISD also listed two articles to read about TikTok:
Parents’ Ultimate Guide to TikTok
13 Online Challenges Your Kid Already Knows About

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News