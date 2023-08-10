WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District is holding a “Back to School” Facebook Live for the community.

The Facebook event led by Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee happens Thursday, August 5, at 5 p.m.

Dr. Lee will be answering questions submitted by email to WFISD Communications Officer Ashley Thomas.

If you have any last-minute questions, you can reach out to her at athomas@wfisd.net. Thomas said Dr. Lee will try to answer as many questions as possible.

To view the Live, make sure you’re watching WFISD’s Facebook page.