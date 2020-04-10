1  of  6
Breaking News
Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 53 Electra confirms first positive case of COVID-19 Wichita County amends disaster declaration; allows pet grooming and seed sales Wichita Co. officials confirm two new COVID-19 cases, total up to 50 Howmet announces layoffs, temporary closure Two new COVID-19 case confirmed in Comanche Co., total up to 44
Live Now:
KFDX 3 News at 10 p.m.
1  of  17
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

WFISD Superintendent: school@home continues as officials attempt contact with students

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District officials are still trying to locate about 75 students for school@home.  

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt is reminding parents and students that school is still in session as the district is concerned and actively trying to locate and hear from these students who they haven’t heard from since before spring break.  

Students must complete their work, or they will not be promoted to the next grade.  

Kuhrt said although 75 have not been present via online learning, out of the 14,000 in the district, faculty, staff, students and parents have been active in making school at home a success 

“We’re just really trying to make this as painless as possible, but students still have to learn content, and they still have to be able to progress, especially to the next grade and be ready for the next grade,” Kuhrt said. 

 WFISD is reaching out to friends of the students they haven’t heard from, and Kuhrt said it’s not too late for those parents or their child to contact the district to participate. 

The student contact form for the WFISD can be found here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News