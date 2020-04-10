WFISD Superintendent: school@home continues as officials attempt contact with students

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District officials are still trying to locate about 75 students for school@home.

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt is reminding parents and students that school is still in session as the district is concerned and actively trying to locate and hear from these students who they haven’t heard from since before spring break.

Students must complete their work, or they will not be promoted to the next grade.

Kuhrt said although 75 have not been present via online learning, out of the 14,000 in the district, faculty, staff, students and parents have been active in making school at home a success

“We’re just really trying to make this as painless as possible, but students still have to learn content, and they still have to be able to progress, especially to the next grade and be ready for the next grade,” Kuhrt said.

WFISD is reaching out to friends of the students they haven’t heard from, and Kuhrt said it’s not too late for those parents or their child to contact the district to participate.

The student contact form for the WFISD can be found here.