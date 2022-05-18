WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees announced Wednesday on Facebook that they have begun the search process for the district’s next superintendent.

The search comes after the departure of Michael Kuhrt from the role in April.

WFISD said the trustees along with the assistance of Walsh Gallegos will search for potential candidates and and those that meet the qualifications will be recommended to the school board.

They said once those candidates are selected, there will be an interview process to narrow down the selection to one finalist. Once the school board is down to one finalist, there will be a 21 day waiting period, per state mandate, before the finalist can officially be hired.

WFISD has more information on the application process and qualifications for the role posted on their website.