WFISD Superintendent shares final advice, reminders ahead of school year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With Wichita Falls Independent School District returning to the classroom Thursday, there’s an emphasis on keeping children home if they’re sick.

WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said there are some concerns, but the district feels confident in its readiness.

The district has a plan in place for if a student tests positive or shows up to school with symptoms.

If a student shows up with symptoms, the student will be isolated, the classroom will be cleared and disinfected.

Those in close contact with that student will be identified.

If the student gets tested and it comes back positive, the district notifies the parents, the staff members and students in close contact with the positive case.

Kuhrt said the main thing is to not send a student to school if they have any symptoms.

He adds school buses could run late or slow because of a limited capacity.

“We’re hoping that parents if they haven’t registered, will register and they don’t just assume that there’s gonna be a spot for their student on the bus because there might not be,” Kuhrt said.

The student will eventually be picked up, but it might not be on the first route to school, therefore district officials encourage parents to register.

Kuhrt wants to remind parents to pack at least one mask and have their child bring a water bottle to be re-filled throughout the day.

He wants students to embrace this historical back-to-school moment.

“Go have a fun day, go see your friends, make new friends, socially distance yourself, don’t get right up in somebody’s face when you’re talking to them, stay away from them,” Kurt said. “Just be safe, wash your hands multiple times during the day.”

To read the WFISD back-to-school roadmap, click here.