WFISD takes necessary precautions to protect against coronavirus

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls School District officials are taking extra precautions as the coronavirus continues to be a growing concern.

Superintendent Michael Kurht said several things are in place in the district including the use of disinfectants certified to protect against viruses and bacteria.

Kuhrt said as they would with the flu or strep, the custodial staff is spending extra time wiping down doorknobs, water fountains and just anywhere students touch on a regular basis.

“We’re more so dealing with the flu and strep and things like that but every cleaning we do protects students from everything so it’s not just something like COVID-19.”

Kurht said there will also be extra sanitizing when the students go on spring break next week.

A website is also being developed for parents and community members wanting information on the virus.

“My biggest concern is a student or a staff member who ends up somewhere and ends up in a quarantine situation for a long period of time, their ability to get back to Wichita Falls and get back to school so we just want to caution people to stay alert, stay educated,” Kurht said.

Kuhrt said students are also being educated on the precautionary measures to protect themselves from just about any virus with the use of fliers and programs.