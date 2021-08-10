WFISD talk masks at school board meeting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the start of the school year just two days away, the WFISD had a full agenda at Tuesday’s special afternoon board meeting.

For many in the district, mask wearing was a big topic. There was a lot of talk among the board surrounding whether or not WFISD should defy Governor Abbott’s orders and have a mask mandate this year.

Superintendent Mike Kuhrt says as of right now, wearing a mask will be optional for students but will remain something they encourage.

“We want to encourage all of our staff and students to wear masks should they so choose. There should not be any issue with that if that helps parents feel safe and that helps students feel safe or staff feel safe, we want to encourage that,” Kuhrt said.

There was also discussion on how the board will go about choosing colors and mascots for the new Legacy and Memorial High Schools, as well as talks about adding the new teacher mentoring program into more WFISD schools.