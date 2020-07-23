WFISD task force to meet before announcing reopening plans

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District formed a “Safe Return Task Force” to map out what would the return to school would look like for the district.

The task force is made up of WFISD parents, students and staff, along with health personnel, as well as law enforcement and other community members. Because of such restrictive guidelines to reopen schools, Kuhrt says this task force can help open schools safely.

The list of “Safe Return Task Force members can be found below.

The task force will meet Thursday night in a closed session at Barwise Junior High at 5.

WFISD plans to release the back to school plan on July 30.