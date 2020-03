WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To lighten the mood of WFISD students, some schools are doing neighborhood parades.

Staff at Fowler Elementary will drive around neighborhoods beginning at 11 a.m. Monday.

Zundy staff will also drive around neighborhoods starting around 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Both schools said they are doing this to let their students know that they miss them and they’re thinking of them.

