WFISD teacher under investigation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District officials confirmed Tuesday Wichita Falls High School’s Choir Director is under investigation, however, they did not give a reason why.

WFISD’s Communications Officer Ashley Thomas said the choir director, Chris Jarvis, is still employed by the district.

“Mr. Jarvis has not been relieved of his duties,” Thomas said. “There is an investigation. However, due to the nature of the situation, WFISD cannot comment further.”

According to a WFHS Choir page, Jarvis has worked at WFHS since August 2013. The choir page states Jarvis works as the music director at the Wichita Theatre. The theater’s website no longer has him listed as an employee,

Wichita Theatre Owner Dwayne Jackson said Jarvis resigned from the organization Aug. 27.

Jarvis most recently participated in “Titanic: The Musical” with the Wichita Theatre. That show ended August 22.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.