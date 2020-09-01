WFISD teachers instructed not to eat together after teacher team sent home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District have been told they should not eat together in the same room after several teachers came in close contact with a teacher who tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the Public Health District sent an entire grade level team home at Franklin Elementary after a teacher tested positive for coronavirus and had close contact with three other team members.

A spokesperson for WFISD confirmed the teacher was a part of the kindergarten team at Franklin, and three other team members ate lunch with the teacher who tested positive.

In an urgent message to staff, WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt stated the district can’t afford to have whole teams of staff members quarantined at the same time.

The spokesperson for WFISD said if staff can socially distance themselves, they can be in the same room together.

The goal is to prevent multiple close contacts of one instructional team at the same time.