WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two gifted educators in the Wichita Falls Independent School District are named elementary and secondary teachers of the year for 2022.

The Annual Teacher of the Year Banquet was back Tuesday night at Venue 79.

First grade teacher from Ben Franklin Stephanie Musquiz is this year’s elementary winner. The secondary winner is Kayci Bell, an eight grade math teacher at Kirby.

Both say they’re honored by the recognition.

“A little shocked and excited. You know, you teach all these years and you never really expect to get this but it’s wonderful to be recognized for all of your hard work. It’s just, I’m overwhelmed right now,” Musquiz said.

“It’s an honor. I feel privileged to even be a teacher. It’s the best job and the most rewarding job I’ve ever had,” Bell said.

These two winning teachers will now advance to the regional competition and serve as representatives for the WFISD.

Congratulations to both of these teachers!