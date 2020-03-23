WFISD teachers organize parades for students during extended spring break

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)— Since the Wichita Falls ISD has extended their spring break, teachers are unsure when they’ll see their students again. But there was a brief reunion for them today as teachers decided to let their students know that even though they’re separated, they’re in their thoughts on a daily basis.

They organized caravans through the streets where their students live. Their parades may have been separate, but all the teachers had a common goal: show the children and the community, that they are loved and supported.

“Zundy eagles rock! We love you,” Zundy teachers said as they passed Zundy students.

That short but loud sentiment was the theme of the day for Zundy, Fowler and other teachers: school pride and student support.

“We know that the future is a little uncertain right now,” Zundy Elementary At-Risk Coordinator Madeline Eubanks said. “But we do know that we love our kids and we want them to know that we are here for them regardless. So this is the best way we can do that today. Whether we see them from their front yard or the front window we still get to see ’em and let ’em know we love ’em.”

As confirmed coronavirus cases increase throughout the country, this could be a very difficult time mentally for a lot of students. So these parades were organized to help put their young minds at ease.

“We just want our students to know that we love them,” Zundy Elementary principal Rebecca Hernandez said. “We miss them. We want them to know that everything’s gonna be ok. That we are temporarily separated but everything’s gonna pass. And we’ll be fine. And they will be fine. We want them to know that we love them and we just wanna say ‘hi’ cuz we miss them.”

It looked like the students and other members of the community appreciated the beautiful gesture from these teachers during this time; from the young students to their parents to senior citizens that heard the horns honking and came outside to wave. During these times of confusion and agitation, everyone can benefit from seeing a familiar and friendly face.

“They rely on us every single day to keep them safe and right now we’re relying on their parents to keep them safe,” Hernandez said. “So we want our parents also to know our community to know that we are here.”

Another way for students and teachers to interact this week is Virtual Spirit Week for WFISD schools.

All during the week, a challenge will be posted on Facebook where students, teachers, and staff are asked to participate and send a picture.