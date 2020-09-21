WFISD teams up with safety company to allow students to report violence, crisis

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— To keep students and schools safe in Texoma, WFISD has announced a partnership with a safety company called Gaggle.

Gaggle will provide a way for students to easily and confidentially report threats, violence, bullying, peers that are in crisis, and other threats using the SpeakUp for Safety tip line.

Gaggle safety representatives assess SpeakUp for Safety tips 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

When threats of violence or crises are reported, the representative will send an email regarding non-life-threatening items to the school or district staff members.

In severe situations, school district members are notified immediately.

In the most immediate cases, Gaggle will contact law enforcement to intervene if they are unable to notify a school district member.

The Gaggle SpeakUp for Safety tip line integrates directly with G Suite for Education from Google, which students already have access to on a daily basis.

There’s no need for students to download a mobile app or remember a phone number, the SpeakUp for Safety instant replies include a phone number that students can use for text messages or phone calls.

The SpeakUp for Safety email address is: SpeakUp@wfisd.students.net

The SpeakUp for Safety phone number is: 940-400-0507

A link to this information can be found on the district’s website under Student Resources and on each campus website under “Report Bullying.”