WFISD temporarily closes COVID-19 testing site

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District Wednesday announced a temporary closure at the district’s COVID-19 testing site, expected to last about two weeks.

WFISD officials said in a Facebook post the COVID-19 testing facility at Carrigan is temporarily closed due to a shortage in testing supplies.

Officials said testing should resume in approximately two weeks after the district has received additional inventory.

If you are in need of a COVID-19 test, please reach out to your primary care physician or other community resources during this temporary closure.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News