WFISD temporarily closes COVID-19 testing site

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District Wednesday announced a temporary closure at the district’s COVID-19 testing site, expected to last about two weeks.

WFISD officials said in a Facebook post the COVID-19 testing facility at Carrigan is temporarily closed due to a shortage in testing supplies.

Officials said testing should resume in approximately two weeks after the district has received additional inventory.

If you are in need of a COVID-19 test, please reach out to your primary care physician or other community resources during this temporary closure.