WFISD to add more school resource officers in early 2022

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Making sure each and every student is protected inside of school doors is the number one concern for the WFISD’s Safety and Security Committee, a team that Ashley Thomas is a part of.

“The safety of our staff and our students is always at the top of our priority list for the district and we’re always looking at ways to improve the safety on our campuses,” Thomas said.

Hiring three additional security resource officers to campuses, as well as providing those officers with additional training and tools such as tasers are all things.

Thomas, alongside the rest of the safety and security team, said will keep them prepared for the unexpected. She said additional help from parents is crucial.

“As a parent, your child’s safety is the most important thing and these days it does get nerve wrecking because you see things on the news of things that happen at schools and so for us we want parents to be involved. Parents are at their child’s campus they drop their children off they might see things from a parent’s perspective,” Thomas said.

There’s several programs in place to help promote safety on school campuses such as the Crime Stoppers Safe School Institute but Thomas also says online safety for when children aren’t on campus is important as well.

“When it comes to like technology and all of our online systems we have safeguards in place there to monitor self-harm, or drugs or different things like that that goes directly to the counselor at the campus so they’re able to monitor the situation,” Thomas said.

With the two new additions of Memorial and Legacy High School, there’s no better time than now to be assuring the safety measures in place are standard enough to be carried over into the new schools

“That’s one of the most exciting things I think about the new schools that we’re able to have the newest safety measures out there and have those in place at the new campuses,” Thomas said.

Continuing to protect everyone on campus, especially now.

The committee hopes to have those new resource officers and tasers by early next year.