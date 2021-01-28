WFISD to call May bond election for athletic facilities

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District voters will be asked to approve a $13 million bond in May for athletic facilities for these new high schools.

The bond was formerly Proposition B proposed in the November 2020 election for the bond package which failed by more than 1,000 votes.

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said originally they had only practice fields in the proposition.

However, after hearing feedback from voters about the need for competition fields, there will be a small adjustment.

“The board is committed to finding an additional $4 million to make these competition fields so the whole project is going to be closer to $18 million,” Kuhrt said. “But that additional $4 million to make these additional competition fields are going to come from our general budget over the next couple years as we get ready to build these facilities.”

Kuhrt said this is a way to create a true home and home atmosphere between these two high schools because freshmen and junior varsity would play on their own home field.

The board will call the election on February 9.