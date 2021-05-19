WFISD to end mask requirement, effective June 4

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District have issued a response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent order banning public schools from requiring masks.
Mike Kuhrt, WFISD Superintendent, issued the following statement:
“WFISD fully supports Governor Abbott’s new executive order regarding masks. On June 4, masks will no longer be required in WFISD but will be optional for students, parents and staff.”— Official statement from Mike Kuhrt, WFISD Superintendent
WFISD has maintained a mask requirement since the beginning of the pandemic.