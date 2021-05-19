WFISD to end mask requirement, effective June 4

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District have issued a response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent order banning public schools from requiring masks.

Mike Kuhrt, WFISD Superintendent, issued the following statement:

“WFISD fully supports Governor Abbott’s new executive order regarding masks. On June 4, masks will no longer be required in WFISD but will be optional for students, parents and staff.” — Official statement from Mike Kuhrt, WFISD Superintendent

WFISD has maintained a mask requirement since the beginning of the pandemic.