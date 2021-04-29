WFISD early childhood roundup set for Saturday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls ISD will have their early childhood roundup on Saturday. This includes Head Start, Pre-K, and Kindergarten.
Children qualify for Head Start who are three or four years of age on or before Sept. 1. If interested, contact Farris ECC at 940-235-4302.
Children qualify for Pre-K who are four-years of age on or before Sept. 1 and meet one of the following:
- Eligible to participate in the free or reduced price lunch program
- Unable to speak and comprehend English
- Homeless
- The child of an active duty member of the military or a member who was injured or killed while serving on active duty
- Has ever been in foster care (in Texas)
Children qualify for Kindergarten who are five-years of age on or before Sept. 1.
Here is a list of things needed to register your child:
- Parent photo ID
- Proof of address
- Proof of household income
- Child’s birth certificate
- Immunization record
- Social security card
The round up will be at the Career Education Center on 500 east Hatton Road from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For additional information bout qualifications, click here.