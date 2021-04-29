WFISD early childhood roundup set for Saturday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls ISD will have their early childhood roundup on Saturday. This includes Head Start, Pre-K, and Kindergarten.

Children qualify for Head Start who are three or four years of age on or before Sept. 1. If interested, contact Farris ECC at 940-235-4302.

Children qualify for Pre-K who are four-years of age on or before Sept. 1 and meet one of the following:

Eligible to participate in the free or reduced price lunch program

Unable to speak and comprehend English

Homeless

The child of an active duty member of the military or a member who was injured or killed while serving on active duty

Has ever been in foster care (in Texas)

Children qualify for Kindergarten who are five-years of age on or before Sept. 1.

Here is a list of things needed to register your child:

Parent photo ID

Proof of address

Proof of household income

Child’s birth certificate

Immunization record

Social security card

The round up will be at the Career Education Center on 500 east Hatton Road from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For additional information bout qualifications, click here.