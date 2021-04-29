WFISD early childhood roundup set for Saturday

For about 18 years and counting a Wichita Falls Independent School District principal has dedicated her time educating the youth.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls ISD will have their early childhood roundup on Saturday. This includes Head Start, Pre-K, and Kindergarten.

Children qualify for Head Start who are three or four years of age on or before Sept. 1. If interested, contact Farris ECC at 940-235-4302.

Children qualify for Pre-K who are four-years of age on or before Sept. 1 and meet one of the following:

  • Eligible to participate in the free or reduced price lunch program
  • Unable to speak and comprehend English
  • Homeless
  • The child of an active duty member of the military or a member who was injured or killed while serving on active duty
  • Has ever been in foster care (in Texas)

Children qualify for Kindergarten who are five-years of age on or before Sept. 1.

Here is a list of things needed to register your child:

  • Parent photo ID
  • Proof of address
  • Proof of household income
  • Child’s birth certificate
  • Immunization record
  • Social security card

The round up will be at the Career Education Center on 500 east Hatton Road from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For additional information bout qualifications, click here.

