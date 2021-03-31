WFISD to hold groundbreaking ceremonies for two new high schools

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District said they will be holding back-to-back ground-breaking ceremonies for the district’s two new high schools set to open in 2024.

The ceremonies will take place at the locations for the new high schools.

The first ceremony for the west campus will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the corner of Henry S. Grace Freeway and Midwestern Parkway.

The second ceremony for the east campus will occur at 11:00 a.m. at 6422 Seymour Highway, where Seymour Highway curves around and meets with Kell West.

The community is invited to attend.