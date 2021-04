WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls ISD is looking to hire teachers for the 2021-2022 school year, during its job fair this weekend.

The job fair will be held at the Career Education Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Participants are urged to dress to impress and bring their resume.

WFISD campus administrators will be in attendance to meet applicants and conduct interviews for open positions.