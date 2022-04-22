WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District will host a safety and security meeting to highlight the district’s safety features.

The meeting of the WFISD Safety and Security Meeting will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 9 a.m. at the WFISD Education Center located at 1104 Broad Street in Downtown Wichita Falls.

The meeting comes after a video went viral on social media depicting students assaulting teachers at McNiel Middle School.

According to district officials, the meeting is open to the public.

Items listed to be discussed on the agenda include threat assessment, anti-bullying, and the installation and use of metal detectors on campuses.

Safety and security audits as well as edits to emergency operating procedures, such as traumatic injury protocol and drills, are also listed on the agenda.

The full agenda for the meeting can be found below: