WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For Veteran’s Day on Wednesday, the brave men and women who have served or who are currently serving our country will be honored at Memorial Stadium.

The WFISD is hosting a Veteran’s Day ceremony at 11 a.m.

The JROTC students from Wichita Falls High School, Rider and Hirschi will be participating.

The keynote speaker will be Chief Master Sergeant Diena Mosley.

Social distancing and health protocols will be in place so arrive early.