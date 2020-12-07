WFISD to offer free lunch to all students for remainder of 2020-21 school year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Wichita Falls Independent School District Monday announced meals will be free to all students for the remainder of the school year.

The WFISD Child Nutrition Department, powered by Chartwells K12, received confirmation from the TDA and FDA that meals will be free for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year.

Earlier this year, WFISD officials were notified of the funding expansion through December due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The free meals are made possible from the continuation of that funding change.

No applications will need to be submitted by parents, guardians or students to receive free meals.

Please find a flyer from WFISD below: