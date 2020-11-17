WFISD to provide free meal pickups for students during Thanksgiving break

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— WFISD wants to ensure that all students have meals throughout the Thanksgiving break.

They’re offering free bulk meal pickups at Lamar Elementary, Burgess Elementary, and Zundelowitz Elementary on Monday, November 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Each household member 18 years or younger will receive a meal box with three breakfasts, lunches, and dinners for each day of Thanksgiving break for a total of fifteen free meals.

Students don’t have to attend these specific schools to receive meals and don’t have to be present for pick up.

Boxes must be ordered on Friday, November 2 by 3 p.m.

To order meal boxes call (940) 235-1065 ext. 29001.