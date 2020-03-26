Breaking News
WF City Council calls emergency meeting Friday to discuss shelter in place
1  of  25
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

WFISD: Updated contact information needed

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As teachers work through the transition to online schooling instead of meeting on campuses, Wichita Falls Independent School District officials are requesting parents to update contact information.

In a statement released by WFISD Public Information Officer Ashley Thomas, teachers are having a tough time getting in touch with students.

To fix this issue, officials ask parents with students in WFISD to follow this link to update information.

Along with needing updated information, officials are in need of volunteers to help with food distributions at bus stops, delivering packets to students’ home

Click here to sign-up as a volunteer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News