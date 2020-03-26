WFISD: Updated contact information needed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As teachers work through the transition to online schooling instead of meeting on campuses, Wichita Falls Independent School District officials are requesting parents to update contact information.

In a statement released by WFISD Public Information Officer Ashley Thomas, teachers are having a tough time getting in touch with students.

To fix this issue, officials ask parents with students in WFISD to follow this link to update information.

Along with needing updated information, officials are in need of volunteers to help with food distributions at bus stops, delivering packets to students’ home

Click here to sign-up as a volunteer.