WFISD updates COVID-19 tracker, 21 active cases currently within the district

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — 21 active cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at schools in the Wichita Falls Independent School District.

The number of active cases rose from 17 on Monday to 21 on Wednesday after WFISD officials updated the tracker on the district’s COVID-19 tracker.

12 students and 9 staff members of WFISD schools are currently considered active COVID-19 cases, according to the district’s active case tracker.

Scotland Park Elementary School currently has the most active COVID-19 cases, with three staff members and one student reported as active cases.

Wichita Falls High School and Barwise Middle School each have three active cases, with two students and one staff member at each campus being reported as active cases.

WFISD’s COVID-19 dashboard tracks the number of active cases among students and faculty and staff at all WFISD schools and buildings.

Once a COVID-19 case is deemed a recovery by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District, that case is removed from the tracker.

It is unclear at this time how many total COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at WFISD schools since students returned on August 20.

Also unclear is how many new active cases were added to the WFISD tracker and how many cases recovered and were removed from the tracker.

Wichita Falls High School Principal Christy Nash did confirm that one of the new active cases is a student at WFHS.

Nash said they were notified by the Health District that a student at WFHS has tested positive for COVID-19 along with three presumed positive cases due to household contact with the positive case.

After contact tracing was completed by the Health District, all individuals who were deemed to be high risk exposures were identified and contacted.

Nash said the remainder of the WFHS campus is considered to be low risk with low exposure.

Wichita Falls–Wichita County Health District Assistant Director Amy Fagan, explained how they classify COVID-19 exposure risks.

Typically, we deem that there was an exposure or “close contact” if individuals are within 6 feet for 15 or more minutes; this also depends on what I like to call “duration and location” so, a small space (such as a car, janitorial closet, etc.) brings that time down. Once exposure/contact has been established, we assess risk as low/medium/high. Typically, it’s low risk if both individuals are wearing masks (continuously and correctly), medium risk if one was in a mask, and high if neither were. That’s the foundation we use to build a risk assessment upon, but we take other factors into account as well as the situation warrants (i.e. inside/outside, eating, laughing, singing, etc.) Wichita Falls–Wichita County Health District Assistant Director Amy Fagan

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.